VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Trading Up 4.6%

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.11 and last traded at $35.07. 2,426,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 24,728,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

