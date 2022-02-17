VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,995 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.41% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $51,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 367.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $131,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $59.57 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.32.

