Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,136 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.6% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $49.45. 1,073,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,175,271. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

