Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Toroso Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,157,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,262 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.0% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $107,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,321,000.

VWO stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 384,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,889,033. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

