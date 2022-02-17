Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Raised by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.0% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,320 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,651 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 546,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,889,033. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

