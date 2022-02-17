Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $211,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $281.00. 51,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,662. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

