Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.70% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $46,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $72.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.75.

