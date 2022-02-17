Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,219,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.22. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.941 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

