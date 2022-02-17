Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,219,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.22. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $67.51.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.941 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.
