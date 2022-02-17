Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $181,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 37,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,082,000 after buying an additional 161,860 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $223.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,889. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

