Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Short Interest Update

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the January 15th total of 792,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.
Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $386.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of -1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Vapotherm Company Profile
Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.
