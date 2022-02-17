Vapotherm (VAPO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
VAPO stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $386.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.76.
VAPO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.
Vapotherm Company Profile
Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.
