Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Up to $6.05

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.05, but opened at $6.34. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VAXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

About Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

