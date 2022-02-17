VeChain Hits Market Cap of $3.69 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0574 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. VeChain has a total market cap of $3.69 billion and $280.83 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000104 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008261 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

