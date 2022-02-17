Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,662 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 7.54% of Vector Group worth $147,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 55,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter worth about $599,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

