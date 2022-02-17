Vedanta Resources (LON:VED) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $832.56

Vedanta Resources plc (LON:VED) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 832.56 ($11.27) and traded as high as GBX 838 ($11.34). Vedanta Resources shares last traded at GBX 832.60 ($11.27), with a volume of 162,101 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 832.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 832.56.
Vedanta Resources Company Profile (LON:VED)
