Veil Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $885.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $964,607.49 and approximately $885.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,738.61 or 1.00038178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00068901 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.41 or 0.00261298 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00015234 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00151825 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.19 or 0.00304968 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005319 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001373 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001434 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

