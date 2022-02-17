Velas Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.40 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $623.66 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002527 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003836 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,263,435,221 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars.

