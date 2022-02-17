Venator Capital Management Ltd. Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 42.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 388,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $78,832,000 after acquiring an additional 115,951 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $267,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 34.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,522,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,801,000 after buying an additional 51,719 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $225.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,037. The stock has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.07 and a 200-day moving average of $226.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

