Venator Management LLC Has $10.77 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Venator Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.9% of Venator Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Venator Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 594 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,170. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com stock traded up $9.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,171.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,210.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,336.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

