Venator Management LLC Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Venator Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Venator Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Venator Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 46.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 15.4% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.05. 31,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,361,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

