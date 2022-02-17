Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $51.93. 1,543,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,265. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.59, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTR. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ventas by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

