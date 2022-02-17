Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. Ventas also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.760-$0.800 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,265. Ventas has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 97.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ventas by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

