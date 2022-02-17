VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT) traded down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.25. 140,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 188,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.11 million and a P/E ratio of -9.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

