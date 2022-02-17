Venus Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $201.72 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $13.57 or 0.00032033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $163.47 million and approximately $201.72 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,383.41 or 1.00047196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00070667 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002430 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00019326 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.88 or 0.00393932 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000941 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,045,818 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

