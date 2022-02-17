Verge Market Capitalization Tops $186.31 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Verge has a total market cap of $186.31 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00292634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001002 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000603 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,497,144,288 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

