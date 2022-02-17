Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Vericel worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 25.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,005,000 after purchasing an additional 141,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,107,000 after purchasing an additional 89,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,884,000 after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 19.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter worth about $541,000.

Several research firms recently commented on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,881 shares of company stock worth $832,727 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,707.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

