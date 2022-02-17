Vericel (VCEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $37.07 on Thursday. Vericel has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $68.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3,707.00 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,881 shares of company stock worth $832,727 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Vericel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vericel by 53.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vericel by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vericel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vericel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

