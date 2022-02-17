VeriCoin Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $480,397.44 and $29.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,303.63 or 1.00061330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00068599 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00031280 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00019682 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.00391125 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,689,072 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

