Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) General Counsel Rebecca Collins Sells 4,000 Shares

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of VRRM stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,365. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.60 and a beta of 1.43. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $18.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verra Mobility Company Profile
Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.
