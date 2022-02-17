Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) General Counsel Rebecca Collins Sells 4,000 Shares

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VRRM stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,365. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.60 and a beta of 1.43. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $18.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

