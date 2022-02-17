Vestcor Inc Buys 10,228 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc owned 0.07% of Watsco worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE WSO opened at $262.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.13 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.86.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.