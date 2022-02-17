Vestcor Inc Grows Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,726 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc owned approximately 0.60% of SpartanNash worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,931,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPTN opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $28.07. The firm has a market cap of $991.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

