Vestcor Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1,531.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,347 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,565,000 after purchasing an additional 384,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,577,000 after acquiring an additional 769,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,847 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $31.97 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $145.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.