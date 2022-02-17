Vestcor Inc Increases Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 107.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,997 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $77.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

