Vestcor Inc Purchases 5,453 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Vestcor Inc grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $187.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.71. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,531 shares of company stock worth $2,747,849 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

