Vestcor Inc Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $111.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $111.97. The company has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

