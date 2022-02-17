Vestcor Inc Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,692 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 106.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 530,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after acquiring an additional 273,436 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 90,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Argus raised their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

