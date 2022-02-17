Vestcor Inc Sells 2,219 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vestcor Inc reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $110.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and sold 26,559 shares valued at $4,722,582. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.