Vestcor Inc Sells 2,310 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after buying an additional 553,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,090,000 after purchasing an additional 473,686 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

