Vestcor Inc Sells 3,677 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 273,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $47,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.23.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $155.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $282.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

