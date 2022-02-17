Vestcor Inc Sells 896 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2,491.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 35,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,387,000 after buying an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 117.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,930,000 after buying an additional 29,894 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,651 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,473,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Netflix by 33.9% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $397.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $573.95. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

