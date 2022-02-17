Vestcor Inc Sells 963 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $359.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.58 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

