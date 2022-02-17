Vestcor Inc Trims Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc owned 0.10% of New York Community Bancorp worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,717,000 after buying an additional 5,229,770 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 550.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,461,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after buying an additional 2,928,921 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 87.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after buying an additional 2,044,547 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,369,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 198.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,465,000 after buying an additional 1,295,456 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.74 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

