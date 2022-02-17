VGI Partners Ltd Reduces Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

VGI Partners Ltd reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,234 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 12.7% of VGI Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. VGI Partners Ltd owned about 0.17% of CME Group worth $115,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,046,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,576,000 after acquiring an additional 900,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,699,000 after buying an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,075,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,904. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,831. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.85 and a 200-day moving average of $216.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

