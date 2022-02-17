VGI Partners Ltd Reduces Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

VGI Partners Ltd reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,234 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 12.7% of VGI Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. VGI Partners Ltd owned about 0.17% of CME Group worth $115,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,046,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,576,000 after acquiring an additional 900,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,699,000 after buying an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,075,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,904. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,831. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.85 and a 200-day moving average of $216.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.