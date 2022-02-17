VGI Partners Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

VGI Partners Ltd lowered its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 56,902 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 0.4% of VGI Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. VGI Partners Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,773 shares of company stock valued at $629,428. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $294.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

