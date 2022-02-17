Viacoin Hits Market Cap of $2.26 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. Viacoin has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $1,010.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.71 or 0.00287216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00013730 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001006 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000615 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars.

