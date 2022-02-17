ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Holdings Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,932 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIAC. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

VIAC stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

