ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $38.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ViacomCBS traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 87560330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

VIAC has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 278.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 37,922 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 6.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 360,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 13.1% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 394,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 45,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 36.6% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 50,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

