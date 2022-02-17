Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Up 5%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.14. 4,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 416,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBOT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18.

In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,215 shares of company stock worth $126,740.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBOT. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,472,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,962,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,593,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000.

About Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.