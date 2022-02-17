Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Up 5%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.14. 4,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 416,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
A number of brokerages have commented on RBOT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBOT. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,472,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,962,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,593,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000.
About Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
