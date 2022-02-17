Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 20th. This is a boost from Vicinity Centres’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.92.

Get Vicinity Centres alerts:

In other Vicinity Centres news, insider Grant Kelley 1,165,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th.

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.