VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CSA opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $60.24 and a 52 week high of $71.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

